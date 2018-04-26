COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Catholic Charities' LOSS program helps survivors of suicide

Families dealing with the loss of someone from suicide may not know where to begin. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Families dealing with the loss of someone from suicide may not know where to begin. There are so many emotions to sort through but there are resources available to help.

The LOSS Program through Catholic Charities is one of them. LOSS stands for Loving Outreach to Survivors of Suicide.

Betsy Ross Ready and Monica Pedersen sat down with ABC7 to talk about the LOSS program and how it is has helped them deal with losing someone to suicide

The 27th annual Blossoms of Hope brunch takes place on April 29 at the Drury Lane Theatre and Conference Center.

If you or anyone you know is thinking of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

Blossoms of Hope Brunch
Sunday, April 29
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Drury Lane
100 Drury Lane
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
For more information go here.
