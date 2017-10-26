Chartered plane to deliver supplies from Chicago to Puerto Rico

A chartered plane packed with supplies from Chicago will touch down in Puerto Rico Monday.The flight was organized by cousins Yvette Flores and Steve Cordero who jumped into action after they heard about the devastation left by Hurricane Maria.Cordero, a homebuilder, and Flores, an attorney, are using their expertise for disaster relief with a foundation started in the name of their great grandmother, Lipa. The donations will be directed to their family's hometown, Aguada.A collaboration of local churches gathered two truckloads of supplies, but the cousins stepped up to get the donations to Puerto Rico. Soon, they realized the fastest way to deliver the donations was to charter a flight themselves.Among the supplies are 40,000 bottles of water, which is equivalent to one bottle for each resident in Aguada."It's a logistical nightmare...no doubt about it," Cordero said.The cousins will be in San Juan to meet the flight Monday and will then escort the supplies to Aguada.