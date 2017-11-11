COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chicago area marking Veterans Day

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The dedication of servicemen and women will be recognized Saturday with Veterans Day tributes across the Chicago area.

Soldier Field will once again host a very special Veterans Day celebration, one that includes Mayor Rahm Emanuel and representatives from every branch of the military to honor those who serve our country.

It's being held by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and will include a keynote address from the acting Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Ryan D. McCarthy, who is a Glenview native.

Soldier Field was named at the request of Gold Star mothers to honor the men lost in World War I. It's all taking place in front of the Doughboy statue, which was originally placed in Garfield Park but was restored and installed at Soldier Field during the stadium renovation.

The West Point Glee Club will also be featured to help honor and celebrate our local and national veterans this year. The event would not be complete without the 21-gun salute, Taps and the Armed Forces Medley.

The event at Soldier Field will be held at 11 a.m.
