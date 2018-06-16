Chicago Cares to kick off 25th Annual Serve-a-thon

Chicago Cares will kick off its 25th Annual Serve-a-thon June 23.
Jenné Myers, President and CEO of Chicago Cares, visited ABC7 Chicago to talk about the upcoming Serve-a-thon and the organization's work throughout the city.
Chicago Cares has been active in Chicago since 1991.
Event: Chicago Cares 25th Annual Serve-a-thon
When: Saturday, June 23, 2018
Hours: 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. (the volunteering lasts from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., but there are speakers and celebrations before and after)
Address:
-Daley Plaza 50 W Washington St, Chicago, IL 60602 (check-in and celebrations)
-Little Village High School, 3120 S Kostner Ave, Chicago, IL 60623 (volunteer location)
-Steinmetz College Prep High School, 3030 N Mobile Ave, Chicago, IL 60634 (volunteer location)
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $15
Deadline to register: June 18
For more information about the Serve-a-thon, click here.
