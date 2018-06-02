COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chicago first responders face off over football, bond over loss

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago's emergency personnel honored two fallen members with the annual First Responders Bowl on Saturday. (WLS)

By
Chicago's emergency personnel honored two fallen members with the annual First Responders Bowl on Saturday.

There was no lack of passion on the field at Brother Rice High School as the Chicago Police Department's "Enforcers" faced off against the Fire Department's "Blaze."

"We want to win. We owe them because they took it last year," said firefighter Randall Maxie.

The annual event, now in its eighth year, is meant to raise money for charity while honor each other's dedication and sacrifice. This year's face-off took on added significance as both the police and fire departments have sustained painful losses recently.

First, police commander Paul Bauer was shot and killed in the line of duty in February as he chased a suspect inside the Thompson Center. And just last week veteran fire department diver Juan Bucio died after searching for a missing boater in the Chicago River.

The Chicago Fire Department's Katie Howard-Hitz said the sense of loss has made her feel closer to her brethren in blue.

"For both of us to lose someone in the line of duty the same year, I feel like we're here and we're playing a game, but we're family. Everyone's one family," she said.

It was a sentiment echoed across the board throughout the game; friendly rivalries aside, each acknowledging each other's sacrifices.

Former Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy and 41st Ward Alderman Anthony Napolitano, who served in both the police and fire departments, were rooting from the sidelines.

"We lost two incredible men, two heroes, and all these guys know it," Napolitano said. "This is a rivalry but it's a camaraderie at the same time. They love each other. They're going to hit each other hard but they're going to bring each other up and at the end we're all brothers and sisters."

"I said my condolences to the fire department team when I came on the field and said hello to them for their loss," McCarthy said. "We're still hurting over Paul Bauer. I don't think that's going to go away for a long time."

In the end, despite a strong start by the CFD Blaze, who scored in the first few minutes of the game, it was not meant to be. The CPD Enforcers took home the title for the second year in a row, 31-20.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschicago police departmentchicago fire departmentofficer killedfirefighter killedfootballcharityChicagoMt. Greenwood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Community marks Hadiya Pendleton's birthday with Wear Orange Party for Peace
CPD, Marianos partnering for 'Stuff the Squad' to help food pantries
Chicago Latina Expo 2018
5th annual Piyesta Pinoy celebrates Philippine culture
More Community & Events
Top Stories
DEA agent fatally shoots suspect in drug investigation on West Side
SWAT team responds to report of shots fired near NW Side club
Police: Chief Keef possibly targeted in Times Square hotel shooting
Man charged in shooting of teen riding CTA bus
Community marks Hadiya Pendleton's birthday with Wear Orange Party for Peace
Car wash employee allegedly steals customer's car on first day of work
Andersonville's Big Jones moves forward with more focus
Chicago Proud: 8-year-old Leukemia survivor helps others battling disease
Show More
Forensic psychiatrist who consulted on JonBenet Ramsey case killed
US customs seizes Ohio family's life savings at airport
Memorial of shoes honors thousands feared dead in Puerto Rico
Chicago man charged 10 years after alleged sexual abuse of 6-year-old boy
More News