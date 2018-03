The Chicago Flower & Garden Show ends Sunday night at Navy Pier.Director Tony Abruscato talked about the latest gardening trends, including pollinator gardens, small space gardens and growing edibles.Ending today, March 18, 201810 a.m. to 6 p.m.Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand, Chicago$5 for kids ages 4-12; $19 adultsLearn more at chicagoflower.com or head to Navy Pier to join the fun.