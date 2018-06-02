COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chicago Latina Expo 2018

Día de la Mujer Latina and Imagen Marketing Consultants are proud to announce the first Chicago Latina Expo to be held June 2 and 3 at the UIC Forum. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
You've heard of the Black Women's Expo. Now, that type of event is happening for Latinas.

It's called the Chicago Latina Expo 2018. It's taking place at the UIC Forum this weekend.

Cesar Rolon is the Expo's co-producer and he joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the event.

The two-day event from Día de la Mujer Latina and Imagen Marketing Consultants features guest speakers, complimentary health screenings, cooking and product demos.
Date: June 2 and 3
Hours: 9 am-5 pm

UIC Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Rd
Admission: $7-$12
For more information visit: https://www.chicagolatinaexpo.com
