COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chicago Latino Caucus holds town hall at NEIU

EMBED </>More Videos

A Latino town hall was held at Northeastern Illinois University Friday. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago's Latino lawmakers and advocates came together Friday to discuss the issues facing their community and call for unity in the wake of what they call the Trump administration's anti-immigrant stance.

The event was held at Northeastern Illinois University, where one third of the student body identifies as Latino or Latina.

For participants, the event was meant to show strength on behalf of those students in what they said are troubled times for the Latino community.

In a three hour town hall, state representatives and others sought recognition for their accomplishments - and to recognize that there is a lot more to do in the face of a federal government bent on curtailing immigration.

Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus Foundation Co-Chair and Northwestern Suburbs State Representative Fred Crespo said that although there is local unity for progressive legislation, passing laws is more complicated.

"All of a sudden, I head people in the Democratic Caucus are pro-gun and pro-life from downstate and I head people from Chicago who are pro-choice and anti-gun, how in the world to we get this done?" Crespo said.

Also present at the Caucus was State Commerce Commissioner and former Chicago mayoral candidate Miguel Del Valle. Del Valle said that gatherings like the town hall help define future action.

"The economy is changing, the city of Chicago and other parts of the state are changing dramatically, so we need to make sure Latinos are an integral part of that process," Del Valle said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventslatinalatino lifeChicagoNorth Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Magic Johnson kicks off Collaborative Trades Apprenticeship Pipeline program
Coaches from Whitney Young, Simeon discuss Chicago Elite Classic tournament
Christmas display with 350K lights may end due to neighbor complaints, family says
Share the Joy
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI, is cooperating with Mueller
Woman sexually assaulted in Ukrainian Village, police say
Missing Florida teen found days after going missing with soccer coach
Girl, 10, commits suicide after alleged bullying
Aspiring model found brutally murdered in Caribbean
Police: Girl, 15, stabbed 80 times, set on fire; met killer on Facebook
Supermoon 2017: How to see it in Chicago Sunday
Dad charged with murder after 7-year-old finds mom's body
Show More
Mount Prospect mother, son meet Aaron Rodgers on Chicago street
American Airlines says it has pilots for holiday season flights
68-year-old woman, 3-year-old girl carjacked at gunpoint in Bucktown
Bronzeville school passes inspection following rodent infestation
Chipotle unveils creamier queso and starts testing nachos
More News
Top Video
Woman sexually assaulted in Ukrainian Village, police say
Bronzeville school passes inspection following rodent infestation
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI, is cooperating with Mueller
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Video