Chicago officers have fun sharing Halloween safety tips

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police officers shared some important safety tips ahead of Halloween Wednesday, and had some fun doing it.

The Chicago Police Department posted the video to their Facebook page.

Among the tips for trick-or-treaters: walk with an adult, and never enter a strangers house or car. Wear reflective clothing or carry a flashlight or glow sticks to be more visible to drivers.

In terms of picking out the perfect costume, the officers recommend wearing makeup instead of a mask, because a mask can obstruct vision.

Parents should always inspect candy before children dig into their sweet treats!
