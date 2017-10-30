COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chicago police officers react after starring in viral Halloween safety video

Chicago police officers Michael Jetel and Gerardo Godinez talk about their funny Halloween safety video. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
After the Chicago Police Department posted a creative Halloween safety video last week, the video has since gone viral.

Officers Michael Jetel and Gerardo Godinez, who starred in the funny video, joined ABC7 to talk about it.

"We were asked to do it and we wanted to help the community and put it out there, have fun with it at the same time. It was kind of unexpected, last-minute, but it came out great," Officer Godinez said.

The officers said they are surprised by the reaction they have received from the video.

"We see the reaction shared on the news and social media and we can't believe it," Officer Jetel said.

Among the tips for trick-or-treaters: walk with an adult, and never enter a strangers house or car. Wear reflective clothing or carry a flashlight or glow sticks to be more visible to drivers.

In terms of picking out the perfect costume, the officers recommend wearing makeup instead of a mask, because a mask can obstruct vision.

Parents should always inspect candy before children dig into their sweet treats!

