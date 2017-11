A holiday tradition gets underway right outside ABC7's State Street Studio Thursday morning at 8:00 a.m.The McDonald's Thanksgiving Parade will celebrate the holiday with floats, balloons and marching bands making their way down State Street.Highlights this year will include rapper Twista, celebrity chef Graham Elliot, the Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk, the Harlem Globetrotters and a very special visitor from the North Pole.