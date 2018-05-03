CHICAGO (WLS) --Holy galloping guacamole! This Saturday is both "Cinco de Mayo" and the Kentucky Derby.
The two events happen on the same day only once every seven years.
It's double the fun this weekend, and there's a lot going on for the whole family. Family lifestyle expert Donna Bozzo stopped by ABC7 studios with fun ideas for everyone this weekend.
Fun ideas around town:
- Run in the Cinco de Miler at Montrose Harbor
- National Museum of Mexican Art
- Opening weekend at Arlington Race Track
- Take kids horseback riding at Fitzjoy Farm in Orland Park
Things to do at home:
- Make your own maracas
- Make your own Cinco de Mayo ponchos
- Make your own derby hats and derby bow ties
- Make your own broom stick horse
- Start your own rose garden
- "Derbys" vs "Cincos" kickball game
Donna's new book "Fidget Busters" hits store shelves this fall. It's all about sensory toys that have spiked in popularity for kids.