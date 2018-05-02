COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Cinco de Mayo parade in Little Village canceled

EMBED </>More Videos

The Cinco de Mayo parade in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood has been canceled this year. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The annual Cinco de Mayo parade in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood has been canceled, but organizers said it will return next year.

The parade, which had been scheduled for Saturday, usually draws tens of thousands of people and has been held for 40 years. The parade and festival are held in Douglas Park.

Hector Escobar, of the Cermak Road Chamber of Commerce, said the city denied the parade's permits.

"We're very disappointed, a lot of businesses are disappointed because they buy a lot of food because there's hundreds of thousands of people who come here," Escobar said.

Organizers said their permits were denied, but Ald. George Cardenas (12th Ward) said organizers canceled the parade on their own. The permits would have been granted, Cardenas said.

"My support is predicated on their ability to put on not just the event, but also do good by the community," he said.

Many business owners are disappointed because the parade draws so many people to the neighborhood.

Organizers expect many people to show up for a parade on Saturday and they will be there to pass out leaflets about the cancellation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsparadecinco de mayoChicagoLittle Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Annual Little Village Cinco de Mayo parade canceled
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Annual Little Village Cinco de Mayo parade canceled
Ginger Zee to speak on new book 'Chasing Helicity' in Naperville
Thank you for your service: Officer makes teary-eyed final radio call
Walk MS: Chicago happening Sunday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Boy, 15, struck by bullet on CTA bus in Chicago Lawn
Southwest flight from Midway diverted to Cleveland after cracked window
Thunderstorms move in Wednesday evening, could turn severe
Metra North Central Service impacted by derailment near Mundelein
Hottest summer travel deals ranked by TripAdvisor
12 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago on May 1, including 4-year-old girl
Police receive 'vicious dog' call, find lovable pup
Superdawg announces death of matriarch Flaurie Berman
Show More
2 men arrested at Starbucks settle with city for $200K youth program
Father: State screwed up but wants me to sue ex to fix mistake
Kanye West calls slavery a 'choice'
Man receives toll booth bill for empty truck he donated to charity
Young couple murdered in their Pa. home; person of interest sought
More News