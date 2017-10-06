  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Police deliver update on Las Vegas mass shooting... NOW
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Columbus Day Parade will be LIVE on ABC 7 Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Columbus Day is on Monday, October 9, and if you can't make it downtown to watch the annual parade, you can catch it right here on ABC 7. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Columbus Day is on Monday, October 9, and if you can't make it downtown to watch the annual parade, you can catch it right here on ABC 7. Honorary Parade Chairman Sergio Giangrande stopped by to tell us what's new with the parade this year.

ABC 7 Chicago will feature the live broadcast of the Columbus Day Parade from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m on channel 7.2. The parade will also air Monday, October 9, and Sunday, October 15, at 2:00 pm on ABC 7.

ABC 7's Alan Krashesky and Janet Davies will host the parade along ABC 7's Terrell Brown and Anthony Rago.
Riding atop the ABC 7 Columbus Day Parade float will be Kathy Brock, Judy Hsu, Jason Knowles and Diane Pathieu.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventscolumbus daycolumbus day paradeChicagoLoop
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
2 Minute Warning: Patti Stanger
4 Star Chicagoan: Larry Roberts teaches inmates to cut hair
Security for Chicago Marathon increased in wake of Las Vegas shooting
Real Men Wear Pink campaign raises money for breast cancer research
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Deal reached to repeal Cook County soda tax, commissioner says
Cubs announce starting lineup for NLDS Game 1
Man makes beach rescue, gets stuck with huge hospital bill
Proposed 2018 budget would raise fares, cut service on Metra lines
Police: Dog on highway didn't want to leave dead dog's side
Police on scene of South Side domestic disturbance
'Please mommy, stop!': Boy burned to death in bathtub, police say
Small plane makes emergency landing in corn field near Aurora Airport
Show More
Las Vegas shooting probe examines possible bombing plan
Moscow faces 130 fake bomb calls, evacuates 100,000 people
College student arrested after bringing weapons on campus
Reporter targeted by Newton apologizes for offensive tweets
Fort Bragg soldiers help with gender reveal for fallen hero
More News
Top Video
Greek street food in far western suburbs
Real Men Wear Pink campaign raises money for breast cancer research
Cubs announce starting lineup for NLDS Game 1
Las Vegas shooting probe examines possible bombing plan
More Video