Columbus Day Parade will be LIVE on ABC 7 Monday

Columbus Day is on Monday, October 9, and if you can't make it downtown to watch the annual parade, you can catch it right here on ABC 7. Honorary Parade Chairman Sergio Giangrande stopped by to tell us what's new with the parade this year.ABC 7 Chicago will feature the live broadcast of the Columbus Day Parade from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m on channel 7.2. The parade will also air Monday, October 9, and Sunday, October 15, at 2:00 pm on ABC 7.ABC 7's Alan Krashesky and Janet Davies will host the parade along ABC 7's Terrell Brown and Anthony Rago.Riding atop the ABC 7 Columbus Day Parade float will be Kathy Brock, Judy Hsu, Jason Knowles and Diane Pathieu.