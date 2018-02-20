BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Concert benefits sickle cell anemia awareness

A benefit concert will be held Sunday, Feb. 25, to raise awareness about sickle cell anemia. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A benefit concert will be held Sunday, Feb. 25, to raise awareness about sickle cell anemia.

Linda Hubbard and her son Braxton visited ABC7 on Tuesday to talk about their nonprofit, the BranLin Sickle Cell Foundation, which educates people about sickle cell anemia.

Hubbard lost a son, Brandon, to the disease and her other son Braxton carries the trait and has been hospitalized in the past as a result of the disease.

Their organization is helping families dealing with the illness.

The concert will feature hip-hop performances by Kyle Roy, Kummi Bhai Ji, Poeticbrax, Zay Stone, Kree Rahak, Le'Aire and Law. The event will be hosted by Braxton W. Hubbard and DJ Flaco will provide the music.
WHAT: "Rocking the Mic" benefit concert
WHEN: 8 p.m. Feb. 25, 2018
WHERE: The Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago
TICKETS: $10
AGE: 21 and over

For more information, visit: www.Branlinscfoundation.com
