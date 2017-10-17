COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Connect with Hollywood insiders during A-List Speaker Series

EMBED </>More Videos

Aspiring young TV writers and filmmakers in Chicago can connect with Hollywood insiders this weekend for the 2nd annual A-List Speaker Series. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Aspiring young TV writers and filmmakers in Chicago can connect with Hollywood insiders this weekend for the 2nd annual A-List Speaker Series.

The free event is going on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Thorne Auditorium of Northwestern University's Pritzker School of Law.

The A-list speaker series was created to inspire and motivate young adults interested in pursuing careers in the entertainment history.

It is geared towards minority young adults ages 14 to 24. Students and young professionals meet minorities in Hollywood's elite and learn practical strategies to achieve success in the entertainment business.

The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.alistspeakerseries.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventshollywood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Vigil held for HS football player, 14, fighting for life after hard tackle
Chicagoans go behind the scenes with Blue Man Group
New Chicago cops get their assignments, but neighborhood hopes tempered
Assyrian American Association celebrates 100th anniversary in Chicago
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Authorities: Mom charged with DUI in Aurora pond crash left boy in SUV
Girl, 9, crushed to death by 325 lbs cousin after being hit with ruler, pipe, cops say
Court photos show 8-year-old boy's battered body
Cubs take on Dodgers at Wrigley Field in NLCS Game 3
Bodies, believed to be hikers missing since July, found embracing
Woman accused of slapping boyfriend with bacon
CTU President Karen Lewis recovering from stroke
Teacher tells Spanish-speaking student to 'speak American'
Show More
Parents of 5 killed in motorcycle crash
IL couple charged after small arsenal found in motel room
Ex-hostage held 5 years explains why he had kids in captivity
2 aviation cops who dragged doctor off United flight fired
Aurora man charged with soliciting child pornography
More News
Top Video
IL couple charged after small arsenal found in motel room
2 Wicker Park stores struck by smash-and-grab robbers
NFL owners gather to discuss national anthem protests
Chicago firefighters return home from Puerto Rico relief trip
More Video