Connect with Hollywood insiders during A-List Speaker Series

CHICAGO (WLS) --Aspiring young TV writers and filmmakers in Chicago can connect with Hollywood insiders this weekend for the 2nd annual A-List Speaker Series.
The free event is going on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Thorne Auditorium of Northwestern University's Pritzker School of Law.
The A-list speaker series was created to inspire and motivate young adults interested in pursuing careers in the entertainment history.
It is geared towards minority young adults ages 14 to 24. Students and young professionals meet minorities in Hollywood's elite and learn practical strategies to achieve success in the entertainment business.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.alistspeakerseries.com.