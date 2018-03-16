  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
CPD ready with St. Patrick's Day security plan

Chicago Police said they have a plan in place to keep revelers safe on St. Patrick's Day. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago will be awash in green Saturday, from the dyed Chicago River to reveler's St. Patrick's Day-themed clothes.

But among all that green, a sea of blue Chicago Police uniforms will be present in an effort to keep the crowd safe.

"We're prepared. We have a good plan in place," said Rich Guidice of the Chicago Police Department Office of Emergency Management and Communications "As with any large-scale event, we review last year's plan and see what we can do better this year."

The Chicago Saint Patrick's Day Parade will be secured like all other large-scale events, officials said. Uniformed and plainclothes officers will be present in the crowd, alongside K-9 units and officers on horseback, authorities said.

Officials also said snow plows will block off streets, and parking restrictions and street closures will be in effect.

Metra and CTA plan to add service and reminded customers that no alcohol is allowed in the trains.

"March is really the kickoff for events in the city of Chicago," Guidice said. "Arguably it never really ends, but this is the month that most of the events begin."

The dyeing of the river begins at 9 a.m, Saturday and the parade kicks off at noon.
