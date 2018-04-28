COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Daisie Foundation's Leading Ladies Luncheon

The Daisie Foundation's Leading Ladies Luncheon is honoring local Chicago woman for their accomplishments in education, business and community.

The event also includes a fashion show highlighting the latest styles and trends for spring.

Julie Hightower and Derrick Valenti joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the event.

Event: 2018 Leading Ladies Luncheon
Date: Saturday, April 28
Hours: 10:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
Address: W Chicago - City Center Location, 172 West Adams Street

Chicago, Illinois 60603
Admission/ticket prices: $125 per ticket.
Deadline to register:Saturday, April 28
The event is open to the public.
Link: https://www.daisiefoundation.org/event-tickets
