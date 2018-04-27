COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Dan Rostenkowski estate sale includes slice of Chicago history

Dan Rostenkowski grew up and raised his own children in a building on Chicago's Northwest Side, where the heavy-jowled politician kept a career full of memories. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Dan Rostenkowski was considered one of the most powerful members of Congress during the second half of the 20th century.

He grew up and raised his own children in a building on Chicago's Northwest Side, where the heavy-jowled politician kept a career full of memories.

"There are pictures of him with Presidents Kennedy, Johnson, him with all the presidents, not just official pictures, but stuff of him socializing and chatting which humanized the president and Dan Rostenkowski," said Marty Cook, a spokesman for the Rostenkowski family.

Pictures and much, much more are being sold in an estate sale: Harry Truman's official inaugural program, President's Kennedy's inaugural address on a vinyl record, porcelain pitchers representing the years Rostenkowski spent as the powerful Congressional Ways and Means Committee Chairman, pants Rostenkowski wore to Bob Hope's golf tournament, dresses Mrs. Rostenkowski wore to inaugural balls and and several slices of Chicago history, including an Andy Frain uniform.

"Probably one of the most unique sales I've seen. I haven't seen too many other sales in the city or suburbs as unique as this one," said Anthony Violanti, owner of ORA Estate Sales.

The sale is unique for the large volume of political memorabilia for sale.

"There are some political cartoons that looked pretty funny, obviously Mr. Rostenkowski could laugh at himself, because he kept the cartoons," said Marty McGrory, an estate sale customer.

Rostenkowski died eight years ago, so his family says it's time to move on.

"It's always hard to let this stuff go, but they realize he died in 2010, its the right time," said Cook.

The memorabilia is also a reflection of a different time. There are several pictures of Democrat Rostenkowski with Republican presidents.

The powerful Chicago politician served in Congress from 1959 until 1995. His career ended when Rostenkowski pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges in 1996.

The sale continues through Sunday, April 29 at the family's home at 1347 North Noble.
