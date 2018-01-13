Easy to make holiday recipes

CHICAGO (WLS) --Nobody likes to be stuck in the kitchen during holiday parties. The Cooking Mom, Amy Hanten, visited ABC7 with a few simple holiday recipes easy to make and enjoy.
RECIPE:
Hot Bacon Swiss and Roast Beef Sliders
Ingredients:
King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls (1 package of 24 or 2 packages of 12)
1/2 to 3/4 pound shaved roast beef
8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
6 slices Swiss Cheese, cut into small pieces to fit rolls
1 stick or 8 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 packet (1 ounce) Hidden Valley Dry Ranch mix
1 tablespoon prepared horseradish (optional)
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut the rolls in half. Place the bottoms of the rolls in a 913 pan that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Place a little roast beef and then cheese over the bottom of the rolls. Sprinkle bacon on top of each. Put the tops on the rolls. Melt the butter. Add the dry Ranch and horseradish if using. Whisk and then evenly pour over the rolls. Cover dish with foil. Bake covered for 15 minutes. Remove foil and bake an additional 8 to 15 minutes or until just golden on top. Serve warm!
Mulled Apple Cranberry Cider
Ingredients:
12 cups apple juice
6 to 8 cups cranberry juice
cup brown sugar
1 to 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
4 cinnamon sticks
4 whole cloves
Fresh cranberries
Preparation:
Combine all of the ingredients together and simmer over low heat for 20 minutes. Serve warm in mugs with fresh cranberries for garnish.