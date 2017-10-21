Farewell Laura Podesta!

COMMUNITY & EVENTS

It's a bittersweet day at ABC7 as we say goodbye to reporter Laura Podesta. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's a bittersweet day at ABC7 as Saturday is reporter Laura Podesta's final day with us.

Laura is moving on to New York City. Laura has been a fabulous co-worker and everyone enjoyed working with her.

Good luck Laura!
