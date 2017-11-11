Funeral held for fallen Rockford police officer

Family, friends and fellow officers gathered Saturday to pay their final respects to 30-year-old Rockford Police Officer Jamie Cox."It's kind of a somber day today," said Sargent Jason Swanson of the Waterman Police Department. "It's good to see everybody has pulled together and everyone has come here to show support for the family and show support for the law enforcement community."Investigators said that Cox was killed on November 5 in an altercation with 49-year-old Eddie Patterson during a traffic stop. Cox became entangled in Patterson's car and opened fire, killing Patterson.Cox died of blunt force trauma from the collision with Patterson's car.Cox served in the United States National Guard and completed a tour of duty in Afghanistan before he joined the Rockford Police Department in 2016."He was here to serve the community," Brittany Marshall said. "He was here to support the community. I know he's looking down seeing everybody supporting him and being there for him. I am sure he feels very loved right now."