COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Get last-minute Father's Day gifts at the Gold Coast Art Fair

EMBED </>More Videos

Father's Day is less than 24 hours away. If you're still scrambling to find that perfect gift for dad, you're not alone. (WLS)

Father's Day is less than 24 hours away. If you're still scrambling to find that perfect gift for dad, you're not alone.

President of Amdur Productions and Gold Coast Art Fair Producer Amy Amdur visited ABC7 Chicago to show off Father's Day gift ideas from the fair.

The event will display work from 300 juried artists and feature art demonstrations, live music, and hands-on activities for kids and adults.

Gold Coast Art Fair
WHEN: June 16th and 17th,10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: Grant Park's Butler Field (Corner of Monroe and Lake Shore Drive)
ADMISSION: $5, free for kids under 13

For more information about Amdur Productions, visit: www.AmdurProductions.com and on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsartfestivalFather's Daygift ideasgifts
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Scottish Festival and Highland Games brings kilts, bagpipes to Itasca
Chicago Cares to kick off 25th Annual Serve-a-thon
Danny Glover speaks at Rainbow PUSH convention
24th Annual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police: Man kills self after being shot by police in SE Side barricade situation
Chicago Weather: Excessive heat warning in effect for Cook County
2 killed in Woodlawn shooting
Police release surveillance images of Chicago Lawn sex abuse suspect
Man killed in skydiving accident near Ottawa
Man in custody for sucker punching woman on CTA Red Line, police say
Parkland school shooting survivors join St. Sabina peace march
Michigan girl, 12, shot to death in West Garfield Park
Show More
Family on the hook for $132,000 after son topples statue
$5K reward offered in brutal Far South Side murder
Detainee punches correctional lieutenant in face
Aurora's first Pride parade steps off Sunday
Mount Prospect man wants stolen Trump sign replaced
More News