Get your Irish on at the 33rd annual Irish Fest

The annual Irish Fest at the Irish American Heritage Center is happening this weekend. (WLS)

The annual Irish Fest at the Irish American Heritage Center is happening this weekend. The annual event, now in its 33rd year features local and international Irish and American music, dance and activities.

Gaelic Storm, We Banjo 3, Tupelo, the Shannon Rovers and the Bagpipes and Drums of Emerald Society are among this year's performers.

There will also be plenty of Irish dancing, art, cultural exhibits and food all weekend long.

Irish American Heritage Festival
July 6 - 8,
Noon to Midnight

4626 N. Knox Ave. Chicago
Admission: $15 at the door, children 12 and under free
Fest parking is free and a free shuttle runs all weekend from Wilson and Lamon to the Center grounds.

For more information visit: www.irishfestchicago.com
