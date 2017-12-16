Giving back for Operation Cover Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --Another Chance Church is working to make sure no child goes with a present on Christmas morning.
With help from donations, the church is giving away toys to 3,000 Chicago families on December 22, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. All proceeds raised will be used towards the Christmas toy giveaway.
Sr. Pastor Kenyatta D. Smith from Another Chance Church joined ABC 7 to talk about the importance of giving children a Merry Christmas.
Operation Cover Chicago
December 22, 2017, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Address: Another Chance Church 1641 W. 79th St. Chicago, IL 60620
http://www.anotherchancechurch.com/