HALLOWEEN

Halloween fun at the Lincoln Park Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

Halloween is still a few days away, but the Lincoln Park Zoo invites all the little ghosts and goblins to a family-friendly event. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Halloween is still a few days away, but the Lincoln Park Zoo invites all the little ghosts and goblins to a family-friendly event. The Spooky Zoo Spectacular features fun and games, live music, and trick-or-treating for families on October 28, 2017. This marks the 31st anniversary of the fun-filled family event. Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to wear their costumes to participate in all the events. Pat O'Hara, the Co-Chair for the Lincoln Park Zoo Auxiliary Board, joined ABC 7 live at the zoo to describe all of the upcoming events.

Spooky Zoo Spectacular
Date: October 28
Hours: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Address: Lincoln Park Zoo, Cannon Drive and Fullerton Parkway
Admission: Free
http://www.lpzoo.org/spooky-zoo
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventshalloweenlincoln park zoo
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
'Boxstume' ideas for Halloween
DePaul students create Halloween costume for Elgin boy in wheelchair
Family with Wheel of Fortune Halloween costume receives surprise
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
More halloween
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show
ABC 7's Frank Mathie honored at Irish American Heritage Center Gala
4 Star Chicagoan: Howard Sandifer, Chicago West Community Music Center
West Town 'Stand Up To Hate Play Date' supports nanny after racist letter
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3 killed, 1 critically injured in I-57 crash on Far South Side
Suspects tie up man, rape woman in South Chicago home invasion, police say
Nose of plane carrying NBA team dented on flight to Chicago
Man, 47, killed in crash with semi-truck on I-94
7 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
10 years later, Stacy Peterson's family hopes disappearance will be solved
First charges filed in Mueller investigation, CNN reports
Astros' Gurriel: 'I didn't mean to offend' Darvish with apparent racial gesture
Show More
Get rid of old medication at 14th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Weekend Watch: Rauner's social service funding cuts
Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show
'Boxstume' ideas for Halloween
More News
Top Video
Weekend Watch: Rauner's social service funding cuts
Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show
'Boxstume' ideas for Halloween
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video