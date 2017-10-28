Halloween fun at the Lincoln Park Zoo

CHICAGO (WLS) --Halloween is still a few days away, but the Lincoln Park Zoo invites all the little ghosts and goblins to a family-friendly event. The Spooky Zoo Spectacular features fun and games, live music, and trick-or-treating for families on October 28, 2017. This marks the 31st anniversary of the fun-filled family event. Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to wear their costumes to participate in all the events. Pat O'Hara, the Co-Chair for the Lincoln Park Zoo Auxiliary Board, joined ABC 7 live at the zoo to describe all of the upcoming events.
Spooky Zoo Spectacular
Date: October 28
Hours: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Address: Lincoln Park Zoo, Cannon Drive and Fullerton Parkway
Admission: Free
http://www.lpzoo.org/spooky-zoo