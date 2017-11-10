Historic vehicles on display to honor Veterans Day in Orland Park

The Orland Park Veterans Commissions organizes Veterans Day events every year. Friday, the observance of the holiday included displaying Humvee vehicles from the late 80s and 90s and an ambulance from the 50s.The display, in southwest suburban Orland Park, was provided by Veterans Garage, an organization that works to maintain historic military vehicles."I think it's important to pay our respects to our veterans and to all the people I served with and the people who served before me," said Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau.During the ceremony Friday morning, 14 veterans will be honored whose names have recently been added to the Veterans' Memorial outside Village Hall."An event like this is great because folks get to see things they wouldn't normally see and it helps increase the level of appreciation for what our veterans go through and what it actually takes to keep them safe and out of harm's way," said Joe Werner of Veterans Garage.Organizers said this year is special."This year is special because it marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War and the French government played a big part in that," said veterans program assistant Tom Dubelbeis.