COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Holiday gift donations with Swapadventure

EMBED </>More Videos

Families and children from around the Chicago area are coming together for a fun and free festive holiday event! (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Families and children from around the Chicago area are coming together for a fun and free festive holiday event!

Swapadventure is hosting its 5th annual holiday event on December 9, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Belvedere Banquets in Elk Grove Village.

The co-founders of Swapadventure, Angelika Babich and Maggie Pawelko, stopped by ABC7 Saturday to talk about their upcoming event.

The event raises gifts for children in need during the holiday season. The gift item can be a toy, article of clothing or book (new or gently used).

After the event, Swapadventure hosts Donation Giveaway Event delivering all the donations for the kids and families at the shelter bringing them fun entertainment to enjoy as well.

Swapadventure ensures the donated items will not be resold, and go directly to those in need.

Swapadventure's 5th Annual Holiday Event

Saturday, December 9th 2017, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Belvedere Banquets
1170 West Devon Ave. Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Admission is free
To RSVP, visit www.swapadventure.com and click on "events."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsdonationsgiftschristmas gift
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Dashing through Chicago during the Santa Hustle 5K
Groups voice concern over Obama Center in Jackson Park
One Million Pound food donation aims to help local food banks
Chicago Latino Caucus holds town hall at NEIU
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police: 4 fled after car crashed into Chatham home
Man arrested in connection with missing NC girl, police believe she is dead
Senate OKs tax bill as Trump, GOP near big legislative win
1 dead, 4 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Portland, Ore. couple reunited with wedding ring lost 46 years ago
Police: Man fatally struck by semi on I-55 in Bolingbrook
Waffle House customer cooks up his own meal at empty restaurant
Cook County judge who let clerk take bench forced to retire
Show More
Man stabbed, seriously injured in fight on CTA bus
Missing Florida teen found days after going missing with soccer coach
Girl, 10, commits suicide after alleged bullying
Another passenger sues after engine caught fire at O'Hare in 2016
Dashing through Chicago during the Santa Hustle 5K
More News
Top Video
Police: 4 fled after car crashed into Chatham home
Weekend Watch: Traffic on Chicago area expressways
Dashing through Chicago during the Santa Hustle 5K
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video