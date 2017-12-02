Holiday gift donations with Swapadventure

CHICAGO (WLS) --Families and children from around the Chicago area are coming together for a fun and free festive holiday event!
Swapadventure is hosting its 5th annual holiday event on December 9, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Belvedere Banquets in Elk Grove Village.
The co-founders of Swapadventure, Angelika Babich and Maggie Pawelko, stopped by ABC7 Saturday to talk about their upcoming event.
The event raises gifts for children in need during the holiday season. The gift item can be a toy, article of clothing or book (new or gently used).
After the event, Swapadventure hosts Donation Giveaway Event delivering all the donations for the kids and families at the shelter bringing them fun entertainment to enjoy as well.
Swapadventure ensures the donated items will not be resold, and go directly to those in need.
Swapadventure's 5th Annual Holiday Event
Saturday, December 9th 2017, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Belvedere Banquets
1170 West Devon Ave. Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Admission is free
To RSVP, visit www.swapadventure.com and click on "events."