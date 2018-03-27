Homeless kids to receive donated Easter baskets

Fifty homeless children will have a sweet Easter this weekend thanks to treats and toys bundled in Chicago's Mt. Greenwood neighborhood.Sixth grade students from Queen of Martyrs School teamed up with Mercy Circle senior residents, stuffing Easter eggs and other small gifts into drawstring bags."Some candy and toothbrushes and toothpaste," pointed out sixth grader Kaylie Quinn, looking through one of the bags.Quinn and her classmates also hand-painted "kindness rocks." Hers said "dream" and "joy." She hopes that "when they're down use it a as a reminder that they're loved and they should dream big."Classmate Dominic Polselli's rock says "have faith."He wants the homeless children benefiting to "know that people love them."The Easter baskets will be donated to Margaret's Village shelters-invaluable gifts for kids whose families have no home."Somebody is thinking about them and lets them know that they're not forgotten. They are valued and can just be a kid," said Margaret's Village Executive Director Angela Hicks.Alderman Matt O'Shea (19th Ward), who helped organize this second-annual event, sees a great opportunity for everyone involved to benefit."The seniors know they're not forgotten, they're cared for. I think it's great for the kids to experience it to know that they can interact with seniors, make them feel good and do a good deed," he said.