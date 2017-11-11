COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hunger Resource Network Community Outreach Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Hunger Resource Network is an all-volunteer non-profit organization that helps to alleviate hunger. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hunger Resource Network is an all-volunteer non-profit organization that helps to alleviate hunger by helping meet the needs of food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

On Saturday, November 11, they are providing 126,000 pounds of frozen chicken (the protein portion of a quarter of a million nutritious meals) to over 100 food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters at no cost to them.
Hunger Resource Network Community Outreach Day
Saturday, November 11, 2017
7 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Sunset Foods

1127 Church Street, Northbrook, IL 60062
Admission: Free

To get involved after the event visit hungerresoucenetwork.org for volunteer opportunities, or go to Sunset Foods in Northbrook on Saturday Nov. 11 or Sunday Nov. 12 to support the food drive.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventshunger
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Neighborhood Toy Store Day
Chicago area marking Veterans Day
Free turkeys to be given to Chicagoans in need
Rags of Honor provides jobs, services for veterans
More Community & Events
Top Stories
7 people wounded to start weekend gun violence in Chicago
VIDEO: Fight erupts at McDonald's drive-thru over chicken nuggets
Police: Robber stole cellphones while riding bicycle in the Loop
Chicago area marking Veterans Day
Female jail guards suing over detainee sexual harassment
Trump believes Putin is 'very insulted' by election questions
Louis C.K. says sexual misconduct accusations are true
Police: Driver charged with DUI after car struck by Pink Line train in Cicero
Show More
Adoptions begin for dogs rescued from 'house of horrors'
Chicago charter school teacher resigns over accusations sexual relationship with student
Neighborhood Toy Store Day
Weekend Watch: Illinois legislative inspector general
More News
Top Video
Chicago area marking Veterans Day
Neighborhood Toy Store Day
Weekend Watch: Illinois legislative inspector general
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video