CHICAGO (WLS) --Hunger Resource Network is an all-volunteer non-profit organization that helps to alleviate hunger by helping meet the needs of food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.
On Saturday, November 11, they are providing 126,000 pounds of frozen chicken (the protein portion of a quarter of a million nutritious meals) to over 100 food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters at no cost to them.
Hunger Resource Network Community Outreach Day
Saturday, November 11, 2017
7 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Sunset Foods
1127 Church Street, Northbrook, IL 60062
Admission: Free
To get involved after the event visit hungerresoucenetwork.org for volunteer opportunities, or go to Sunset Foods in Northbrook on Saturday Nov. 11 or Sunday Nov. 12 to support the food drive.