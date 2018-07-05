ILLINOIS HISPANIC CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

IHCC Signature Breakfast

The Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (IHCC) is proud to present the 2018 Make the Connection! IHCC Signature Breakfast on Thursday, August 2nd, 2018 at the Marriott Marquis Chicago.

More than 800 entrepreneurs, young professionals, corporate leaders and elected officials in the Hispanic community are expected to come together for a morning of networking and collaboration at the 2018 Make the Connection! IHCC Signature Breakfast. Previously known as the Hispanic Business Expo, the event is the largest gathering of Hispanic business professionals in the Midwest.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from notable Chicago leaders including Betsy Ziegler, the first female CEO of Chicago tech hub 1871 and Jahmal Cole, community activist and founder of My Block My Hood My City. This year the event will focus on the theme of resilience and the role it plays in entrepreneurship. The event will also feature more than 25 exhibitors from both the private and public sector and procurement matchmaking sessions. As a result of of previous procurement matchmaking sessions, small business owners have been able to secure lucrative business relationships with Rivers Casino, T-Mobile, BMO Harris Bank, and other corporate and government entities.

The individual ticket fee is $150 which includes access to a kick-off networking celebration on July 26th. People interested in participating can learn more about the 2018 Make the Connection! IHCC Signature Breakfast as well as get up-to- date information regarding speakers, exhibitor information and other news at https://events.bizzabo.com/maketheconnection .

2018 Make the Connection! IHCC Signature Breakfast
Thursday, August 2, 2018 | 8:00AM - 12:00PM
Marriott Marquis Chicago
2121 S Prairie Ave
Chicago, IL 60616

About the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
IHCC's mission is to cultivate knowledge, connections, and collaboration to effect transformational social change and achieve sustainable economic impact through entrepreneurship. The chamber is a community of business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals committed to empowering individuals by helping them start and grow their businesses. As the largest community of Hispanic business owners across Illinois and the Midwest, IHCC represents more than 70,000 businesses that contribute more than $15 billion to the state's economy and provide more than 100,000 jobs in Illinois.
