Illinois dentists offer free care to military veterans

CHICAGO --
Illinois dentists are offering veterans free dental care during the Veterans Day holiday.

The Illinois State Dental Society is sponsoring "Illinois Dentists Salute!" with support from the Chicago Dental Society and Illinois dentists.

They will offer military veterans free exams, cleanings, restorations, extractions and other dental care in hundreds of offices across the state on Nov. 10 and 11.

Veterans must register online by 8 p.m. Nov. 1.

Appointments will be made on one of the two days based on the veteran's schedule.
