Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum returns

Tickets are available for Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum. (WLS)

Celebrating its fifth year, many fan favorites are back in this can't miss attraction in Lisle.

The experience runs until January 1 and tickets are still available.

New this year: a new way to experience Illumination! Purchase a programmed interactive pendant that lights up in sync with the event.

Illumination tickets range from $18 to $22 for adults and $12 to $14 for children.

Illu-medallions are $9 for members and $10 for non-members.

For more on the Morton Arboretum and Illumination head to: http://www.mortonarb.org/
