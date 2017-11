Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum returns

Celebrating its fifth year, many fan favorites are back in this can't miss attraction in Lisle.The experience runs until January 1 and tickets are still available.New this year: a new way to experience Illumination! Purchase a programmed interactive pendant that lights up in sync with the event.Illumination tickets range from $18 to $22 for adults and $12 to $14 for children.Illu-medallions are $9 for members and $10 for non-members.For more on the Morton Arboretum and Illumination head to: http://www.mortonarb.org/