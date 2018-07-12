LGBTQ

Imagine Dragons star hosts LGBTQ+ event at Mag Mile AT&T store

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --


Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds hosted a "Turn Up the Love" event supporting LGBTQ+ advocacy at the AT&T store on Michigan Avenue Thursday night. Dozens of fans won exclusive access to the panel discussion with other activists from organizations like the Trevor Foundation and Chicago's Center on Halsted.

"Empower them, de-stigmatize what it is to be LGBTQ so they don't have to have these conversations about trying to explain their sexuality over and over to people," said Reynolds of the event's goals.

This gathering, while Reynolds is in Chicagoland for a Friday night performance with Imagine Dragons, is part of the singer's broader mission through his LOVELOUD Foundation, of which AT&T is a partner. Simply put, he's calling for acceptance and understanding.

"We all just want to exist and be heard and love," said Reynolds to the crowd of fans, which included members of the LGBTQ+ community, adding, "If you really understand that when you see someone else, you love them."
