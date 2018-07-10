COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $2,302,547

EMBED </>More Videos

The mcHenry VFW will hold a Queen of Hearts drawing worth more than $2 million Tuesday. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
McHENRY, Ill. (WLS) --
The jackpot in the McHenry VFW's Queen of Hearts drawing rolled over for another week Tuesday.

The prize now stands at $2,302,547.

At the VFW Post 4600, some bought tickets by the dozen to have a chance at the jackpot.

"That's all anybody talks about. It's 'Are you going, are you going? Did you get your numbers?'" said Antioch resident Julia Hodzic.

The jackpot has been rolling over for several weeks.

"We expect to do over $200,000 in sales between this week alone," said Post 4600 Commander Dwanr Lungren.

The winner of the raffle will take home 60 percent of the proceeds after taxes. The remaining funds will be split between the next raffle and the VFW.

"It gives us the opportunity which we haven't had in many years to be able to fix up electricity, to fix up the kitchen," Lungren said. "In addition to the repairs, it also allows us to continue other veteran's programs too."

Raffle participants told ABC7 Chicago that everyone wins because the money goes to an organization that does so much for veterans and the community.

"The more that we can do to support them and support this organization, the more they can do to support the people on the outside and the community and everything," said Beth Gollehon of Lincoln Hills.

Tickets for the drawing must be purchased at the McHenry VFW, but participants do not have to be present to win.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsjackpotMcHenry
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
8th annual Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk
Get your Irish on at the 33rd annual Irish Fest
Women hit the gridiron for Alzheimer's awareness
Cops, kids and community bond at Englewood baseball league's opening day
More Community & Events
Top Stories
VIDEO: Man harasses woman at Cook County forest preserve, officer under investigation
Explosion follows gas main strike in Wisconsin town
Chicago native's murder in Mexico City raises crime questions
CPD officer who died after falling unconscious on duty at Far South Side station ID'd
ISP trooper, 3 others injured in 8-vehicle crash on Tri-State Tollway
Woman attacked by 2 dogs to be released from hospital 14 weeks later
'I know it was a stupid idea': Train hopper calls 911 to be rescued
Suspect wanted in Family Dollar armed robbery in Merrillville
Show More
7 CPD sergeants, officers honored for saving women in burning South Shore house
CPD officer involved in fatal shooting found not guilty in bar brawl case
10 volunteer firefighters in North Carolina charged with arson
Mega Millions jackpot is $306 million for Tuesday's drawing
Whole Foods announces its Prime Day deal
More News