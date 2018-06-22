COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Jim Gibbons 5K Run & 3K Walk raises $100K for Leukemia Research Foundation

It was almost a wash out with the rain, but the rain let up just in time for runners and walkers to hit the pavement for the annual ABC 7 Jim Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk. (WLS)

By Dionne Miller
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It was almost a wash out with the rain, but the rain let up just in time for runners and walkers to hit the pavement for the annual ABC 7 Jim Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk.

The race kicked off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Grant Park.
The race honors our late colleague Jim Gibbons who died of leukemia and raises money for blood cancer research. The race raised approximately $100,000 to fund research and support families living with a leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, or myelodysplastic syndromes diagnosis.

The Leukemia Research Foundation started in 1946 and has raised over $70 million for blood cancer research through events like this race.
Medals were presented to the top three men's and women's winners .

Men's winners:
First Place: Roger Pinon, Chicago
Second Place: Ryan Gooding, Chicago
Third Place: Owen Rennich, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Women's winners:

First Place: Vanessa Righeimer, Chicago
Second Place: Francesca Sikorski, Shorewood, Illinois
Third Place: Erika Oslakovic, Chicago

For more information visit: Gibbons5k.com
