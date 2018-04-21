  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: ABC News Special Report for Barbara Bush's funeral at 11 AM
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Josephinum Academy receives Cubs Charities Diamond Project grant

EMBED </>More Videos

Joesphinum Academy of the Sacred Heart, a college preparatory high school in Wicker Park was awarded a Diamond Project grant from Cubs Charities. (WLS)

Josephinum Academy receives Cubs Charities Diamond Project grant of the Sacred Heart, a college preparatory high school in Wicker Park was awarded a Diamond Project grant from Cubs Charities.

The grant will allow the school to build a new softball field, which will open in June.

Cubs Co-Owner and Chairman of the Board of Cubs Charities Laura Ricketts will speak at the school's annual Spring Luncheon to address the importance of the new field to giving Josephinum's young women and the community a place to play.

All are welcome to attend the luncheon. Proceeds will go toward the more than $1 million in scholarships given to Josephinum's students each year.

For more information, visit: josephinum.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsChicago Cubsgrantcharitieschicago proud
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
The 100 Club holds annual Valor Awards
ABC 7 producer honored by DePaul University
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Funeral home prepares for service for Barbara Bush
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3 shot, 1 fatally, outside motorcycle club on South Side
Illinois agencies mail personal health information of 4,000 people to wrong addresses
Food vendor dragged as person steals her van in Little Village
Driver dies after car goes into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier
'Smallville' actress arrested in sex trafficking case
Report: Chance the Rapper buying $4M Chicago condo
IL woman with 20-lb tumor shares medical lesson
North Korea says it has suspended nuclear, missile testing
Show More
Police: Man tried abduct 8-year-old girl in Belmont Cragin
Firefighters battle blaze in Ukrainian Village
Boy, 2, fatally struck by minivan in West Englewood; 69-year-old woman cited
Chicago Police Memorial Foundation pays tribute to Commander Paul Bauer
Man charged with Canaryville shooting
More News