Josephinum Academy receives Cubs Charities Diamond Project grant of the Sacred Heart, a college preparatory high school in Wicker Park was awarded a Diamond Project grant from Cubs Charities.
The grant will allow the school to build a new softball field, which will open in June.
Cubs Co-Owner and Chairman of the Board of Cubs Charities Laura Ricketts will speak at the school's annual Spring Luncheon to address the importance of the new field to giving Josephinum's young women and the community a place to play.
All are welcome to attend the luncheon. Proceeds will go toward the more than $1 million in scholarships given to Josephinum's students each year.
For more information, visit: josephinum.org.
