Jubilation for cancer survivors

CHICAGO (WLS) --October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the ECIER Foundation wants to give some survivors a night they will never forget. The ECIER Foundation is hosting their annual Jubilation on October 20, 2017.
Attendees begin the night of fun at the Gamba Restaurant in Merrillville, Indiana. There's also fun to be had with help from Taste of India, Gino's Steakhouse, Chicagoland Popcorn, A&A Dental, Pepe's Restaurant, Judy Lindsey, Dushan Nikolovski, and Larry Alt & Associates. Tickets are $100. Chareice White, the founder and chairman of the ECIER Foundation, and Renee Connelly, the co-chairperson for Jubilation, visited Eyewitness News to talk about the importance of giving cancer survivors a night of fun.
ECIER Foundation's Jubilation
October 20, 2017, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Gamba Restaurant
455 East 84th Drive
Merrillville, IN
Dinner locations
1. Taste of India
2. Judy Lindsey (hosting dinner at Methodist Hospital)
3. Gino's Steakhouse
4. Chicagoland Popcorn
5. Dushan Nikolovski
6. Larry Alt & Associates
7. A&A Dental
8. Asparagus
9. Pepe's Restaurant
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $100.00 per person
Is this open to the public? Yes
Will people still be able to register/ buy tickets/ attend the morning of our segment? Possible
Where? Can call (219) 663-9715 or email ecier2013@comcast.net