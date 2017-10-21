Kirstie Ennis to inspire at Grunt Fest

CHICAGO (WLS) --A retired Marine is inspiring people around the world with her story. Kirstie Ennis served for six years as a helicopter door gunner and airframes mechanic on the CH-53 platforms. On June 23, 2012, during her last deployment to Afghanistan, Ennis' helicopter went down. She suffered several injuries, which included the amputation of her left leg above the knee.
But despite the injuries, Ennis maintained her desire to be the best. After years of surgeries and physical therapy, she discovered extreme sports as a way to recover. Now she's one of the world's best-known Wounded Warriors. Through her courage, she's climbed mountains, does extreme snowboarding and more. Ennis was featured on the cover of the 2017 ESPN: The Magazine Body Issue.
On October 21, 2017, Kirstie Ennis will be in Geneva for Grunt Fest. She'll be cheering on visitors competing in the obstacle course from 12-6 p.m. Kirstie visited the ABC 7 Eyewitness News studios to talk about her journey to inspire others.
Event: Grunt Fest
Date: 10/21/17
Hours: 12- 6 p.m.
Address: 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva, IL
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $60.
Link: www.eventsprout.com/event/gf6