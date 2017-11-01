Latino Policy Forum event features renowned civil rights leader Janet Murguia

Latino leaders will gather in Chicago on Friday for the Latino Policy Forum's annual breakfast to urge activism and call for a unified Chicago.Renowned civil rights leader Janet Murguia, president and CEO of UnidosUS (formerly National Council of La Raza), will speak at the breakfast. The "power breakfast series," called Latinos on the Move, aims to tackle issues relevant to the Latino community.Murguia, who continues to break down barriers for Latinos in the U.S., will talk about the importance of civic engagement, being leaders in the community and building strong relationships with other minority groups.Manny Gonzales, the forum's communications manager, visited the ABC7 to talk about the event.ABC7 anchor Stacey Baca will be the event emcee. ABC7 is an event sponsor.