Lerone Bennett Jr., the former editor of "Ebony" and "Jet," has died.Bennett moved to Chicago from Atlanta to become "Jet" magazine's editor in 1951, about a year after it was founded.He moved on to its sister publication "Ebony" two years later, becoming the executive editor there in 1958.Bennett later became known as an author and historian, publishing numerous books on the African-American experience.He was 89 years old.