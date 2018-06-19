CHICAGO PROUD

Lighthouse public art display focuses on inclusion

EMBED </>More Videos

A first of its kind public art exhibit is now on display. (WLS)

Marissa N. Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A first of its kind public art exhibit is now on display. The Chicago Lighthouse has unveiled "Lighthouse on the Magnificent Mile" with six-foot tall lighthouse sculptures lining the iconic strip.

Beacons for access and inclusion, that is what each and every lighthouse represents. You can now take a self-guided tour of the 50-piece display that is making us Chicago Proud.

Each lighthouse on display is just as unique as the artists behind them.

One-hundred-and-three artists from around the country and here at home teamed up to make this exhibit possible.

"This large scale public art display is taking our message to a vast audience of visitors to this avenue. There are about 40,000 on average per day," said Janet Szlyk, President and CEO of Chicago Lighthouse.

The life-size sculptures represent a message of inclusion with the main focus being on jobs. National statistics show 70-percent of Americans with disabilities are unemployed.

"This citywide event is also encouraging businesses to hire people with disabilities and be the beneficiaries of great talent," Szlyk said.

"We are partnering with the Lighthouse to give voice to what is possible for people with disabilities when they are included and important to in their workplace and surrounding communities," said Huber Financial Advisers CEO David Huber.

This display also gives adults and children a chance to showcase all they can accomplish instead of what they cannot.

"These uniquely decorated lighthouses are proof that having a disability is not a road block to being a contributing member of our society," said Lighthouse Board Chair Gary Rich.

"This event means to me that you can use your disability to make awareness to others that you can use disability as an ability. Don't let your low vision define you," said Jeff Hanson, one of the Lighthouse artists.

The display is up until August 11.

There is an app that you can download that gives descriptions and guides you through this walking tour. For more information visit: https://lighthousesonmagmile.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmagnificent milelighthousevisionchicago proudNear North SideChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
New exhibit celebrates 50th anniversary of Special Olympics
Chicago Cares to kick off 25th Annual Serve-a-thon
Boy, 7, gets wish, made White Sox teammate for a night
Kenwood Academy student who uses wheelchair walks across graduation stage
More chicago proud
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Chicago Yacht Club hosts annual Special Needs Cruise
Clothing drive aims to help homeless in Chicago, Louisville
Puerto Rican pride on display at 40th annual parade
Scottish Festival and Highland Games brings kilts, bagpipes to Itasca
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Marc Winner, former tanning salon owner, sentenced to 13 years in rape case
Chicago Weather: Storms move through Chicago area
Teen dies at hospital after being shot in Univ. Village, covered with sheet
Brawl breaks out at Tennessee softball tournament
'Alexa, order room service': Marriott hotels add Amazon's voice assistant
Former Harpo Studios building now home to co-working space
Nikki Haley says US will leave UN Human Rights Council
Missing child alert issued for newborn in Florida
Show More
Report: University of Chicago among top schools for financial aid packages
3 dead after being pulled from pool at apartment complex
Riverside police release video of alleged DUI driver going wrong way on 1st Ave
Man charged with damaging CPD vehicles outside police awards ceremony
How family immigration was handled during past administrations
More News