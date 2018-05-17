Lincoln Yards development to include several entertainment venues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3487405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Live Nation announced plans to partner with Sterling Bay to bring entertainment venues to the proposed Lincoln Yards development.

A partnership between developer Sterling Bay and Live Nation Entertainment will bring several entertainment venues to the proposed Lincoln Yards development.Live Nation is the parent company of Ticketmaster, which books and sells many of the concerts that come to Chicago.The company hopes to build, manage, and book events for between three and five venues in Lincoln Yards.Earlier this month, Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts announced that he would partner with Sterling Bay to bring a United Soccer League expansion team and 20,000 seat stadium to Lincoln Yards.According to Sterling Bay's website, Lincoln Yards will occupy 70 acres of riverfront between Lincoln Park and Bucktown. The company has proposed relocating the Clybourn Metra Station and adding shuttle service to L stops to service the development.Lincoln Yards will also include hotels, restaurants, a six-acre park and a 606 trail expansion, Sterling Bay said Thursday.