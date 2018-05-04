  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Authorities to update investigation of ATF agent shot in Chicago... around 1PM
Lincolnshire student finalist in Google doodle competition

A North Suburban elementary student could have her artwork featured on Google's homepage. (WLS)

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) --
A North Suburban elementary student could have her artwork featured on Google's homepage.

Fourth-grader Insha Kittur's picture was chosen as the Illinois finalist from thousands of entries in the "Doodle 4 Google" competition.

Google representatives congratulated her during an assembly at her school, Half Day, in Lincolnshire.

This year's theme is "what inspires me."

Kittur's picture could be one of five chosen to be featured on the website.

Voting lasts two weeks and begins Monday.
