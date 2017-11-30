Magic Johnson kicks of Collaborative Trades Apprenticeship Pipeline program

NBA Hall of Famer Ervin "Magic" Johnson was in Chicago Thursday night to help create opportunities for young people.Johnson helped kick off the Collaborative Apprenticeship Pipeline program, or TAP. TAP creates a pathway for young people to learn a trade."If you learn a trade and don't go to college, you can still earn a living for yourself and your family. If you learn a trade and you do go to college, hey, it's on your resume, and it's a wonderful thing, so you win either way," Johnson said.Johnson spoke to ABC7's Will Jones, who also served as emcee of the night's event.