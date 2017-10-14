  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (WLS)

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Nearly 250,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. To spread awareness, people put on the color pink to represent caring, compassion, and love for those giving and receiving care.

Every October, the American Cancer Society holds Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events so anyone touched by breast cancer won't have to face their diagnosis alone. The events raise awareness and money to fund research, support services, and early detection. Catilin Campbell and Danielle Sommerfeld from Once Upon a Dollhouse are putting together a doll team and would love for you to join! Just click here to join the team.

If you are not able to walk on Oct. 21 at Soldier Field, you can still donate to the cause! Your money helps the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking breast cancer research, provide free information and support, and help prevent breast cancer and find it earlier when it's easier to treat. When you donate, you help save lives.

In honor of the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Cancer initiative, Chamilia is proud to introduce this inspiring Brave and Strong Charm with Light Rose Swarovski Crystals in sterling silver.

This October, think pink with a Positively Pink cocktail or Pink Macarons at Four Seasons Chicago. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Wicker Park boutique fab'rik is holding a "Tops for Tatas" donation event from Oct. 19 - Oct.r 22 in store. When you make a donation of at least $1 to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, you get 20% off a top that day!

EVENT:
Name of event: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk
Date: October 21
Hours: Registration opens at 8 a.m., walk begins at 10 a.m.
Address: Soldier Field
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free!
Website: http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR?team_id=2196379&fr_id=84730&pg=team

For more information about Once Upon A Dollhouse, visit: http://onceuponadollhouse.com/
