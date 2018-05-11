DEVELOPMENT

Massive new development proposed for South Loop

EMBED </>More Videos

Plans have been proposed for a riverfront development that would connect Chicago's Loop to Chinatown. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A plan for the largest development of its kind in Chicago history would connect the Loop and Chinatown along the city's riverfront.

"Related Midwest" unveiled renderings for what they call "The 78." It's 62 acres of an undeveloped parcel of land bordered by Roosevelt Road, Clark Street, 16th Street and the Chicago River.

It would include residences, shops and restaurants, cultural institutions and office space...all designed to attract industry-leading companies.

The city currently has 77 neighborhoods...this would be the 78th.
