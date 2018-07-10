COMMUNITY & EVENTS

McHenry VFW $2M Queen of Hearts drawing to be held Tuesday

The McHenry VFW will hold a $2M Queen of Hearts drawing Tuesday. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
McHENRY, Ill. (WLS) --
A raffle ticket could be worth $2 million in the McHenry VFW's Queen of Hearts drawing Tuesday evening.

At the VFW Post 4600, some bought tickets by the dozen to have a chance at the jackpot.

"That's all anybody talks about. It's 'Are you going, are you going? Did you get your numbers?'" said Antioch resident Julia Hodzic.

The jackpot has been rolling over for several weeks.

"We expect to do over $200,000 in sales between this week alone," said Post 4600 Commander Dwanr Lungren.

The winner of the raffle will take home 60 percent of the proceeds after taxes. The remaining funds will be split between the next raffle and the VFW.

"It gives us the opportunity which we haven't had in many years to be able to fix up electricity, to fix up the kitchen," Lungren said. "In addition to the repairs, it also allows us to continue other veteran's programs too."

Raffle participants told ABC7 Chicago that everyone wins because the money goes to an organization that does so much for veterans and the community.

"The more that we can do to support them and support this organization, the more they can do to support the people on the outside and the community and everything," said Beth Gollehon of Lincoln Hills.

Tickets for the drawing must be purchased at the McHenry VFW, but participants do not have to be present to win.
