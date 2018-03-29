CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) (WLS) --For the fourth year in a row, the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is collaborating with The Walt Disney Company -- including ABC 7 Chicago, the Disney|ABC Television Group and ESPN -- to help fund local park improvement projects across the country through the national Meet Me at the Park Earth Month campaign. The Chicago park project that receives the most nominations will receive a $20,000 grant for improvements.
Local parks make Chicago a better place to live and shape so many of our lives. Parks are essential to our city's health and well being. They provide safe places to be active and enjoy nature - and they help preserve the environment and bring people together. That's why from April 1 to April 30 Chicago residents will have the opportunity to nominate a Chicago park project to receive $20,000 in grant funding.
By visiting www.NRPA.org/DisneyMeetMeAtThePark, park supporters can nominate one of three Chicago park projects:
Expansion of Archery Across Multiple Chicago Parks
The sport of archery is growing and is particularly popular because it links competition, sports and nature together. The Chicago Park District wants to expand the offering of Junior Olympic Archery to four additional parks.
Big Marsh Trail Expansion
Big Marsh is a 278-acre park in on Chicago's south side. This project will provide additional multi-use trails for hikers and bikers to enjoy, explore and experience more pathways through the park's natural areas.
Nature Trails at McKinley Park
McKinley Park recently expanded their natural area with larger community support. Funds will be used for trail development, which will improve access and enjoyment for all park visitors.
At the end of April, the park project with the most nominations will receive the grant funding. Everyone who nominates a park project will be entered into a drawing for a GoPro Prize Pack.
"At NRPA we believe everyone deserves a great park. That's why we're proud to collaborate with The Walt Disney Company on this campaign," said Lori Robertson, NRPA director of conservation. "Everyone is encouraged to join us in giving back to the places that shape so much of our lives by participating in this year's campaign. A nomination for your favorite park is all it takes."
"ABC 7 Chicago is always excited to partner together with the Walt Disney Company, especially on community projects like this. The Meet Me in the Park campaign gives Chicagoans a chance to be part of the process in selecting one of three local park projects for major improvements," said John Idler, President and General Manager, ABC 7 Chicago.
During April, a public service announcement (PSA) supporting the Meet Me at the Park campaign will be shared with audiences across Disney, including ESPN, ABC Television Network, ABC-owned and affiliate stations, Freeform, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, the ABC app and other digital platforms. The PSA will also be available to view on the voting site at www.NRPA.org/DisneyMeetMeAtThePark. Additionally, Radio Disney will support the campaign with an on-air radio spot.
Both promotions (defined below) begin at 12 a.m. ET on April 1, 2018 and conclude at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 30, 2018. No Purchase Necessary to participate. The NRPA Meet Me at the Park Promotion and Voter's Sweepstakes (collectively, "promotions") are open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, who are 18 years of age or older. For complete details and Official Rules for both promotions, visit www.meetmeatthepark.org.
